‘Babylon 5’ Reboot Still Possible, But Pushed To Next Development Season By The CW

“I should mention that Mark is a great guy and a long-time fan of B5. He worked for Warners when the show was first airing,” Straczynski wrote. “Calling the [reboot] pilot ‘a damned fine script,’ he said he was taking the highly unusual step of rolling the project and the pilot script into next year, keeping B5 in active development while the dust settles on the [prospective] sale of the CW.”
“Here’s the bottom line: Yesterday, Babylon 5 was in active development at the CW and Warner Bros. for fall 2022. Today, Babylon 5 is in active development at the CW and Warner Bros. for fall 2023,” he wrote. “That is the only difference.”
Straczynski will write and executive-produce the new Babylon 5.
