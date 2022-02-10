B.J. Novak’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘Vengeance’ Sets Late Summer Release

Focus Features has dated B.J. Novak’s feature directorial debut, Vengeance, for Friday, July 29.

The darkly comic thriller follows Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with. The ensemble cast includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dove Cameron.

Novak directed and wrote the Blumhouse production. Producers are Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. Leigh Kilton-Smith, Christopher H. Warner and Novak are executive producers. Jennifer Scudder Trent, Jon Romano and Nicholas Kraft are co-producers. Divide/Conquer also produced the movie.

Vengeance hits theaters on the same weekend as Warner Bros./DC’s Dwayne Johnson comic book movie, Black Adam.