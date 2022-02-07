Dark Comedy Drama ‘Average Joe’ From Robb Cullen & McG Lands Cast Contingent Order At BET+

EXCLUSIVE: Cop Out writer Robb Cullen is working on a dark comedy drama inspired by his own life for BET+.

The streamer has teamed with Cullen and McG on Average Joe.

The project, which has received a cast contingent script-to-series order, is a darkly comedic, one-hour ensemble set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh.

It follows blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where it is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life or death race against time to find the truth and the millions.

Average Joe is written and created by Cullen, who has created series including ABC’s Back In The Game and FX’s Lucky. He will exec produce alongside McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh for Wonderland Sound and Vision.

The project is currently casting and a writers’ room is set to begin in the coming weeks.

BET+, which is a joint venture between ViacomCBS’ BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios, is behind series including First Wives Club, The Ms. Pat Show, Ruthless, Sacrifice, The Family Business and American Gangster: Trap Queens.

Wonderland is behind the recent Turner & Hooch series at Disney+ and recently completed production on Netflix’s Uglies starring Joey King and Laverne Cox, started production on Mystery Girl with Tiffany Haddish and is developing pot-selling nun series Bad Habit with Annie Mumolo and Emily Goldwyn.

“Robb’s script blew me away and remains one of the best I’ve ever read.” said Devin Griffin, EVP and GM of BET+. “We’re thrilled to partner with McG, Mary, Corey and the Wonderland team on this bold and ambitious project. Together, we are assembling a dynamic cast to bring this gripping story to life at a level it deserves .”

“At Wonderland, our goal is to captivate, surprise and entertain audiences. Because of the collaboration with our brilliant partners at BET+, Robb Cullen’s series is going to do just that with his raw, authentic characters, subversive comedy and elevated storytelling.” added Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola.

Cullen is repped by APA, manager Tom Drumm, and attorney Jared Levine.