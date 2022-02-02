Aubrey Joseph, Theo Rossi & Thomas Jane Wrap Prison Break Movie ‘Bosco’ – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Fluke Studios has wrapped production on a prison break thriller, Bosco, which is based on a true story.

Leading the cast are Aubrey Joseph (Cloak & Dagger), Theo Rossi (True Story), Thomas Jane (Troppo), Tyrese Gibson (Fast And Furious franchise), and Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill) alongside Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray) and Jim O’Heir.

DC Young Fly, Brandon Rogers, Tory Lanez, and John Lewis round out the cast on the movie, which was written and directed by Nicholas Manuel Pino.

The pic tells the story of Quawntay “Bosco” Adams (Joseph). Sentenced to 35 years for attempted possession of marijuana, Adams miraculously escaped from a Federal maximum-security prison while under 24-hour surveillance in solitary confinement with the help of an older woman (Blonsky) he met through a lonely-hearts ad.

The pic filmed in Los Angeles and New Orleans. It is produced by Quawntay Adams himself, Justin Steele and Patrick McErlean of Fluke Studios, and Darryll C. Scott of Evergreen Valley Productions, a subsidiary of David Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment.

The Exchanged has boarded the projects sales and will be shopping at the European Film Market.

“Bosco is an incredible human, not only because of his escape, but because of his passion and drive to better himself and the world around him. I hope we can carve out a unique, interesting space in the prison genre that reflects his distinctive journey,” said Pino.