‘Atlanta’ To End With Season 4 On FX

Atlanta‘s fourth season will also be its last, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed during an executive session on Thursday. News of the comedy’s fourth and final season comes a little more than a month before Season 3 is set to drop on FX on March 24.

“After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” Landgraf said. The 10-episode third season marks the first time Atlanta will be available for in-season streaming on Hulu.

He continued: “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

The series from Glover has won a total of five Primetime Emmy Awards since its debut in 2016, including a Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series prizes in 2017. In 2018 the FX comedy also won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

