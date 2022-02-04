‘Asteroid City’ And ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Actor Jason Schwartzman Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Schwartzman, the award-winning actor, writer, director, producer and musician who will next be seen as the lead in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City opposite Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and many more, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Schwartzman has featured in almost all of Anderson’s films, including Rushmore, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel and his recently-released anthology, The French Dispatch. He co-wrote 2007’s The Darjeeling Limited with Anderson and Roman Coppola and shared “Story By” credit on The French Dispatch with Anderson, Coppola and Hugo Guinness, sharing that credit on Isle of Dogs with Anderson, Coppola and Kunichi Nomura.

Schwartzman has also worked with such notable filmmakers as Judd Apatow, David O. Russell, Amy Poehler, Tim Burton, Sofia Coppola and Alex Ross Perry, among others. His film credits also include Sing 2, Mainstream, Klaus, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Wine Country, Golden Exits, The Polka King, The Overnight, Big Eyes, Listen Up Philip, Saving Mr. Banks, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Funny People, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Marie Antoinette, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, I Heart Huckabees and Slackers.

Schwartzman can currently be seen starring, on the TV side, in the latest season of Danny McBride’s HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones. He wrote, exec produced and starred in the Emmy Award-winning Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle and has found other notable small-screen roles in the HBO series Bored to Death and the fourth season of FX’s acclaimed anthology, Fargo. Additional TV credits include Duncanville, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Blunt Talk, Drunk History and Parks and Recreation.

Projects Schwartzman has composed music for include Bored to Death, Funny People and The O.C.

The multi-hyphenate continues to be represented by Sharon Jackson at Ocean Avenue Entertainment and attorney Warren Dern at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.