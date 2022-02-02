Asian Soap ‘The Brothers Sun’ From Brad Falchuk & Byron Wu Lands Series Order At Netflix

Netflix is heading into the world of Taipei gangsters.

The streamer has ordered The Brothers Sun from Glee and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk and newcomer Byron Wu.

The series, described as a dark comedic drama and family soap, will be directed by The Book of Boba Fett director Kevin Tancharoen and exec produced by Bosch and The Killing EP Mikkel Bondesen.

Brad Falchuk, who signed an eight-figure overall deal at the streamer in 2019 via his Brad Falchuk Teley-vision banner, will serve as showrunner and exec producer. Co-creator Wu, who is making his producing debut with the series, will write and exec produce.

The Brothers Sun follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun, who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce.

The eight-part series will be set in LA and Taiwan and will feature and all-Asian writers’ room with plans for an all-Asian cast.

Byron Wu said, “I am thankful to Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Netflix who have championed this Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show. I am excited to be a part of this wave of new content that speaks to our experiences with honesty and dignity. I am honored to have been in a writers’ room where we could all share what reused jar our families kept the sugar in (Folger’s).”

Kevin Tancharoen, added “I am so excited to explore this incredibly rich world full of interesting and layered characters. The story resonated with me on a personal level because it speaks to my identity as an Asian American and the struggle to figure out who I am and where I fit in the world. To be involved in a project with a predominantly Asian cast, crew and team of writers is something I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of.”

Nne Ebong, Vice President, Overall Deals, Netflix, said, “We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with Brad and to get behind Byron’s debut in this smartly written, witty and high stakes drama that shines the light on the Asian-American immigrant experience. It’s a story with universal themes of family at the center and one that celebrates authenticity in all facets from script to screen. We’re excited to see Kevin’s masterful lens bring it all to life.”