Ashan Singh Named Multi-Platform Reporter For ‘Nightline’

ABC News has promoted Ashan Singh at Nightline to multi-platform reporter, a first for the show.

Matt Licari

Singh was a production associate who transitioned to on-air contributor and segment producer for the show.

Executive producer Eman Varoqua’s memo to staff is below:

I am excited to announce that Ashan Singh has been promoted to multi-platform reporter for “Nightline” starting today.

Over the past six years, Ashan has transitioned from production associate to working in a hybrid capacity as both an on-air contributor and segment producer for “Nightline.” He has taken viewers on narrative journeys that help contextualize the issues defining our country and world today. Ashan has proved time and time again that he is a reliable and enthusiastic member of the team, telling impactful and immersive stories for “Nightline” across the United States.

His work ranges from tackling new and emerging technologies, like the Web3 revolution and NFTs, to exploring communities rarely seen and often unheard, such as the Hmong population of the Twin Cities during Sunisa Lee’s historic Olympic run. When he’s not immersing himself in the creator communities on platforms like TikTok, Ashan has been uniquely positioned to pull back the curtains of pop culture’s biggest phenomena, going behind the scenes with industry changemakers like Lil Nas X, Cardi B, D-Nice and the Brothers Osborne. Ashan also has taken his work deep into the volatile state of race relations in the United States, including diving into the wave of cannabis legalizations across the country, covering the demand for restorative justice, and most recently sitting down with former NFL coach Brian Flores, amidst his class-action lawsuit alleging systemic racism against the NFL. Ashan has branched out beyond “Nightline,” appearing in pieces for “Good Morning America” and “ABC News Live Prime.”

Ashan is a strong, versatile journalist, and I am proud to call him a colleague at “Nightline.” I look forward to seeing what Ashan and our spectacular team of producers develop and create together as we enter this exciting new year.

Please join me in congratulating Ashan on his new role!