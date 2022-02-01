Artios Awards Film Nominations: Music Plays Big Role In Several Of Casting Society’s Hopefuls

The 2021 auditions are over, and the Casting Society of America has unveiled the feature nominees for its 37th annual Artios Awards.

Music plays a huge role in several of this year’s hopefuls in the marquee categories including the musicals West Side Story and In the Heights, along with making-of-a-musical pic tick, tick…BOOM! Also in the Artios mix are tune-filled toons Luca, Encanto and Vivo.

Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on March 17. See the full list of Artios Awards nominations below, and check out the TV, theater and short-film nominees here.

The casting crews for House of Gucci, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Tick, Tick…BOOM! and West Side Story will vie in the marquee Big Budget – Drama category. In the running for Big Budget – Comedy are Cruella, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, In the Heights and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The folks who cast the voices for Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Raya and he Last Dragon and Vivo will battle it out for the Animation trophy.

Up for Studio or Independent – Drama are Belfast, CODA, The Lost Daughter, Passing and The Hand of God.

Last year’s Casting Society winners included The Trial of the Chicago 7, Borat, Soul, One Night in Miami and Minari. Here are the film nominees for the 37th Artios Awards:

ANIMATION

Encanto

Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (associate)

Luca

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (associate)

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Tamara Hunter

Raya And The Last Dragon

Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (associate)

Vivo

Tamara Hunter

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Cruella

Mary Vernieu, Lucy Bevan, Bret Howe (associate), Emily Brockmann (associate), Olivia Grant (associate)

Don’t Look Up

Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (additional casting), Carolyn Pickman (location casting), Matt Bouldry (location casting), Kyle Crand (location casting), Molly Rose (associate)

The French Dispatch

Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (associate)

In The Heights

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Kristian Charbonier (associate)

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Sarah Halley Finn, Amanda Mitchell (location casting), Poping Auyeung (location casting), Molly Doyle (associate)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

House Of Gucci

Kate Rhodes-James

King Richard

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, Adam Richards (associate), Scotty Anderson (associate)

The Power Of The Dog

Nikki Barrett, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold, Martin Ware (associate)

Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier

West Side Story

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (associate)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

Best Sellers

Pam Dixon, Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells

The Tender Bar

Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (location casting), Carolyn Pickman (location casting), Rick Messina (associate)

This Game’s Called Murder

Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

Zola

Kim Taylor-Coleman

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Belfast

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Carla Stronge (location casting)

CODA

Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (location casting), Lisa Lobel (location casting), Melissa Morris (associate)

The Lost Daughter

Kahleen Crawford

Passing

Laura Rosenthal, Kimberly Ostroy

The Hand Of God

Annamaria Sambucco

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Blue Bayou

Marisol Roncali, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Matthew Morgan (location casting)

The Humans

Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (associate)

The Novice

Matthew Lessall, Nicole Hilliard-Forde

Together Together

Richard Hicks, Leslie Wasserman

Violet

Orly Sitowitz, Stacey Pianko

We Broke Up

Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Dramarama

Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Outside Story

Stephanie Holbrook

Shiva Baby

Kate Geller

The Subject

Destiny Lilly

Swan Song

Eve Battaglia, Lina Todd, Angela Boehm (location casting)

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

The Matrix Resurrections

Carmen Cuba, Simone Bäer (location casting), Charley Medigovich (associate)

The Tomorrow War

Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Meagan Lewis (location casting), Rebecca Carfagna (associate)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Lucy Bevan, Nina Henninger (location casting), Emily Brockmann (associate), Sarah Kliban (associate)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (location casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (location casting), Molly Doyle (associate)