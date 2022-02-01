Artios Awards Film Nominations: Music Plays Big Role In Several Of Casting Society’s Hopefuls

The 2021 auditions are over, and the Casting Society of America has unveiled the feature nominees for its 37th annual Artios Awards.
Music plays a huge role in several of this year’s hopefuls in the marquee categories including the musicals West Side Story and In the Heights, along with making-of-a-musical pic tick, tick…BOOM! Also in the Artios mix are tune-filled toons Luca, Encanto and Vivo.
Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on March 17. See the full list of Artios Awards nominations below, and check out the TV, theater and short-film nominees here.
The casting crews for House of Gucci, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Tick, Tick…BOOM! and West Side Story will vie in the marquee Big Budget – Drama category. In the running for Big Budget – Comedy are Cruella, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, In the Heights and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The folks who cast the voices for Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Raya and he Last Dragon and Vivo will battle it out for the Animation trophy.
Up for Studio or Independent – Drama are Belfast, CODA, The Lost Daughter, Passing and The Hand of God.
Last year’s Casting Society winners included The Trial of the Chicago 7, Borat, Soul, One Night in Miami and Minari. Here are the film nominees for the 37th Artios Awards:
ANIMATION
Encanto
Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (associate)
Luca
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (associate)
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Tamara Hunter
Raya And The Last Dragon
Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (associate)
Vivo
Tamara Hunter
BIG BUDGET – COMEDY
Cruella
Mary Vernieu, Lucy Bevan, Bret Howe (associate), Emily Brockmann (associate), Olivia Grant (associate)
Don’t Look Up
Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (additional casting), Carolyn Pickman (location casting), Matt Bouldry (location casting), Kyle Crand (location casting), Molly Rose (associate)
The French Dispatch
Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (associate)
In The Heights
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Kristian Charbonier (associate)
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Sarah Halley Finn, Amanda Mitchell (location casting), Poping Auyeung (location casting), Molly Doyle (associate)
BIG BUDGET – DRAMA
House Of Gucci
Kate Rhodes-James
King Richard
Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, Adam Richards (associate), Scotty Anderson (associate)
The Power Of The Dog
Nikki Barrett, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold, Martin Ware (associate)
Tick, Tick…BOOM!
Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier
West Side Story
Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (associate)
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY
Best Sellers
Pam Dixon, Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells
The Tender Bar
Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (location casting), Carolyn Pickman (location casting), Rick Messina (associate)
This Game’s Called Murder
Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
Zola
Kim Taylor-Coleman
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA
Belfast
Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Carla Stronge (location casting)
CODA
Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (location casting), Lisa Lobel (location casting), Melissa Morris (associate)
The Lost Daughter
Kahleen Crawford
Passing
Laura Rosenthal, Kimberly Ostroy
The Hand Of God
Annamaria Sambucco
LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Blue Bayou
Marisol Roncali, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Matthew Morgan (location casting)
The Humans
Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (associate)
The Novice
Matthew Lessall, Nicole Hilliard-Forde
Together Together
Richard Hicks, Leslie Wasserman
Violet
Orly Sitowitz, Stacey Pianko
We Broke Up
Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Dramarama
Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
The Outside Story
Stephanie Holbrook
Shiva Baby
Kate Geller
The Subject
Destiny Lilly
Swan Song
Eve Battaglia, Lina Todd, Angela Boehm (location casting)
THE ZEITGEIST AWARD
The Matrix Resurrections
Carmen Cuba, Simone Bäer (location casting), Charley Medigovich (associate)
The Tomorrow War
Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Meagan Lewis (location casting), Rebecca Carfagna (associate)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Lucy Bevan, Nina Henninger (location casting), Emily Brockmann (associate), Sarah Kliban (associate)
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (location casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (location casting), Molly Doyle (associate)
