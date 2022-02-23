Casting Society’s Artios Awards Gets New Date

The Artios Awards is on the move. The newly renamed Casting Society’s 37th annual awards gala has been reset for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 — six days later than its planned St. Patrick’s Day date.

The ceremony will remain virtual for a second consecutive year.

“We are so excited to present this year’s show as a worldwide virtual ceremony to kick off our 40th anniversary celebration and our new name,” CSA President Kim Williams said. “We look forward to honoring the work of these deserving casting directors.”

The group also said today that Casting Workbook will be its presenting partner for the ceremony and also will team with Casting Society for the Artios’ red carpet pre-show, which will stream on YouTube from 2-4:30 p.m., hosted by Natasha Garguilo and Rodrigo Recio. Streaming plans for the awards ceremony are TBA.

“Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, I am excited that Casting Workbook will be working closely with Casting Society to bring viewers around the world an incredible virtual program this year,” said Susan Fox, founder and CEO of Casting Workbook.

Check out the 2022 Artios Awards film nominations here and TV, theater, shorts and shortform noms here.

The former Casting Society of America announced a name change to just Casting Society two weeks ago. The group was formed in 1982 and now boasts 1,200 members — casting directors and associate casting based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.