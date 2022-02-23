‘Arthur’ Is The Longest Running Children’s Show In U.S. TV History; Last Episode Follows Characters In The Year 2042

Arthur, is now the longest-running children’s animated series in the history of American television, which has ended with its 25th season. Developed for PBS by Kathy Waugh, and produced by WGBH, Arthur centers on a young aardvark of the same name, and the lessons he learns from friends and family, while growing up in the fictional Elwood City.

Arthur’s final episode, titled All Grown Up, aired Feb 21. on PBS and took place 20 years into the future chronicling the lives of Arthur, his sister DW, Buster, Brian, Muffy and Sue Ellen in their 20s.

In the 20-year flash forward, it is revealed Arthur became a graphic novelist, who has just published his first book.

As the group reunites at Sugar Bowl Cafe, a dessert parlor they would go to as kids, Arthur shows the group what he’s working on and they all reveal what they’ve been doing since they were kids. D.W. is a police officer, Binky is a news reporter, Buster is an English professor and Francine works for a sneaker company. George runs a business, as he bought the Sugar Bowl, and Muffy becomes a local politician running for mayor of Elwood City.

Carol Greenwald, executive producer of Arthur confirmed the news to Deadline.

“Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers. In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

Arthur has won four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Animated Program, along with a Peabody Award and other accolades. Actors voicing its title character over the years include Michael Yarmush, Justin Bradley, Mark Rendall, Cameron Ansell, Dallas Jokic, Drew Adkins, William Healy, Jacob Ursomarzo and Roman Lutterotti.

Over the years, Arthur has examined numerous social issues. It most recently drew headlines with a 2019 episode, which examined the same-sex marriage between third-grade teacher Mr. Ratburn and Patrick the chocolatier. That episode, titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone”, was boycotted by Alabama Public Television.