Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Shorts Geopolitical Tensions - Review
‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Shoots Back At ‘Peacemaker’ Season Finale Diss

Arrow
Katie Yu/The CW

John Cena wasn’t playing Cupid in the season finale of Peacemaker when he took a shot at Arrow.

Thursday’s season finale of the HBO series had a line that crossed over the super hero line. The Peacemaker said Green Arrow “goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume.”

For the uninitiated, a Brony is a male fan of the television series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Princess Twilight Sparkle is a horse. A butthole is…well, you know.

The off-color jab was relayed to actor Stephen Amell, who plays the Green Arrow in the now-canceled DC series. Amell now stars as a wrestler on the Starz series Heels.

Amell claimed he hadn’t seen the Peacemaker show in question. However, returning the favor, he dissed actor Cena’s WWE past in a tweet.

“Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on TV,” Amell wrote.

 

2 Comments

