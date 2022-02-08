Ari Wegner Becomes Second Female Nominee For Best Cinematography Oscar With ‘The Power Of The Dog’

On Tuesday, The Power of the Dog‘s Ari Wegner became the second woman ever to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography.

Wegner’s recognition comes on the heels of Rachel Morrison’s nom back in 2018 for her work on Dee Rees’ historical Netflix drama Mudbound, which did not result in a win.

The Power of the Dog also claimed nominations this morning for Best Picture, Director (Jane Campion), Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons), Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Editing, Sound and Original Score. Wegner is joined in her category by Dune‘s Greig Fraser, Nightmare Alley‘s Dan Laustsen, The Tragedy of Macbeth‘s Bruno Delbonnel and West Side Story’s Janusz Kaminski.

Campion’s acclaimed Western drama for Netflix is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name. It centers on Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch), a charismatic rancher in 1925 Montana that inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother George (Plemons) brings home a new wife (Dunst) and her son (Smit-McPhee), Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

The film made its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, with Campion winning the Silver Lion for Best Director. It hit U.S. theaters in limited release on November 17 and debuted globally on Netflix on December 1. Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian and Emile Sherman produced it, with Rose Garnett, Simon Gillis and John Woodward exec producing. Libby Sharpe and Chloe Smith co-produced, with Phil Jones serving as associate producer.

This awards season, Wegner’s cinematography has also been recognized with nominations from BAFTA, the American Society of Cinematographers and the Broadcast Film Critics Association, among other awards bodies. The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 27.