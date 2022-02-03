AppleTV+ Teases ‘Tehran’ Season Two Image Featuring Glenn Close

AppleTV+ has teased a first look image of Glenn Close in the highly-anticipated upcoming second season of global espionage thriller Tehran.

Close joins Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn’s show as Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran.

The eight-part series, which launches on May 6, tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

Niv Sultan returns as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, with Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi also starring.

The thriller is one of AppleTV+’s highest profile originals. Two episodes will drop on May 6 launch followed by new weekly instalments each Friday night until June 17.

The series is created by Zonder, Eden and Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators.

The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. Tehran is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.