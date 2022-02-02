Skip to main content
Sony Pictures Soars To $1.3 Billion Third-Quarter Profit

Anton Bolsters Sales & Distribution Team Ahead Of EFM

Leslie Chen / Louis Balsan
Leslie Chen / Louis Balsan Anton

Producer and financier Anton (Greenland) has expanded its global sales and distribution team with a new hire and a promotion.

The company has added Leslie Chen as Senior Vice President International Distribution and Sales, as well as elevating Louis Balsan to the full-time role of Executive Vice President International Distribution and Acquisitions.

Both executives will be part of Anton’s German office reporting directly to Paris-based Cécile Gaget, President of International Production and Distribution, and will be part of the team for the 2022 virtual European Film Market.

Prior to Anton, Chen was AGC Studios’ Senior Vice President of Asian Sales & Distribution, working on projects including Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall and Pierre Morel’s Freelance. She was previously at IM Global and Huayi Brothers.

Balsan has been consulting with Anton for a year. He was previously at Europacorp, Funny Balloons and Films Boutique.

