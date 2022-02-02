Hot Package: Anthony Mackie & Priyanka Chopra Jonas In Kevin Sullivan Action Spec ‘Ending Things’

EXCLUSIVE: The hot spec package in front of buyers right now is Ending Things. The Kevin Sullivan spec has Anthony Mackie and Priyanka Chopra Jonas attached to star in a True Lies-esque action film. A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her “business” partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realize she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out.

Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions.

This comes as Mackie was recently set to make his directorial debut with Spark, a drama in which King Richard’s Saniyya Sidney stars as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era. Mackie wrapped the Rupert Wyatt-directed Desert Warrior and is set to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise. Chopra Jonas is coming off The Matrix Resurrections, and wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series Citadel.

Verve and UTA are selling it. Stay tuned.