Anna Sorokin, Fake Heiress & Subject Of ‘Inventing Anna’, Docuseries In The Works From Bunim/Murray Productions

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, otherwise known as Anna Delvey, is working with Surviving R. Kelly producer Bunim/Murray Productions on a limited documentary series.

Sorokin, whose wild story of how she bilked banks for hundreds of thousands as she became a New York socialite, is currently the subject of Netflix’s Shonda Rhimes-penned series Inventing Anna starring Julia Garner. The nine-part scripted series premiered last week.

The docuseries will explore the next chapter in her life.

It comes as she is currently in detention by immigration authorities, awaiting resolution to her pending case of overstaying her visa. Sorokin was sentenced for her crimes in 2021 and was released in 2021.

The series, however, will not look back at her crazy life or crimes, but begin where Inventing Anna ends. It will follow the fast-moving events as her future changes day-to-day. While her final destination is uncertain, the series aims to give audiences an insight into what makes Sorokin tick, and where she plans to take her recently cemented infamy.

Banijay-owned Bunim-Murray Productions, the company best known for The Real World, is about to take the series out to streaming platforms and broadcasters. The company is behind series such as Transhood for HBO, They Call Us Monsters for PBS and Emmy-winner Autism: The Musical.

Michael Driscoll, who is Director of Development, Bunim/Murray Productions, is leading the project with Rupert Dobson, BMP’s EVP, Development and BMP President Julie Pizzi.

Driscoll said, “Anna’s story is very much alive and still unfolding as we speak. We’ve been developing this project with her for months now – and spent countless hours on phone and video calls with her. She is a complicated and fascinating character, and we are looking forward to telling the next chapter of her ever-evolving tale.”