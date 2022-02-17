‘Resurrection’ Filmmaker Andrew Semans Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Andrew Semans (Resurrection, Nancy, Please) has signed with WME for representation.

Semans’ sophomore feature, Resurrection, premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and will be released theatrically by IFC Films this year. The psychological thriller based on his original screenplay, which appeared on the 2019 Black List, centers on Margaret (Rebecca Hall), whose life is in order. She is capable, disciplined, and successful. Everything is under control. That is, until David (Tim Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Lars Knudsen produced for Square Peg, with Alex Scharfman & Drew Houpt for Secret Engine, and Tory Lenosky for Rosetory.

Semans’ debut feature, the dark comedy Nancy, Please, premiered in competition at the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival and was distributed theatrically by Factory 25.

The Brooklyn-based filmmaker is a graduate of The School of Visual Arts film school in New York City. He continues to be represented by Secret Engine and Anita Surendran at Granderson Des Rochers.