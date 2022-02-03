Andrew Garfield & Amy Pascal Among Costume Designers Guild Awards Honorees

The Costumer Designers Guild has fitted Andrew Garfield for its 2022 Spotlight Award, and Spider-Man producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor will receive its Distinguished Collaborator Award at the 24th annual CDGA next month.



The guild also said today that Emmy winner and two-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls) will be presented the Career Achievement Award during the in-person Costume Designers Guild Awards on March 9 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Costume Designers Guild

“Andrew Garfield’s history with costume design has transcended genre,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild. “A tech giant, a decorated soldier, a superhero and now, with his performances in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and tick, tick…BOOM!, he has proven that he can do, and wear, just about anything.”

He added: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor to our roster of amazing distinguished collaborator recipients. Their respect of the art of costume design speaks for itself. And what can we say about Sharen Davis that she hasn’t already told us through her work? Her designs have included some of the most iconic costumes to grace our screens.”

Sharen Davis, left, and Rachel OConnor IMDb; Mega Agency

Pascal is a two-time Best Picture Oscar nominee for Little Women and The Post, with O’Connor serving as exec producer on the former and co-producer on the latter. Both also worked on Sony’s Spider-Man franchise.

Davis won an Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes Emmy for Watchmen in 2020 and was nominated for Westworld two years earlier. She scored Oscar noms for Best Achievement in Costume Design for Dreamgirls in 2007 and Ray in 2005.

The Spotlight Award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of Costume Design. The Distinguished Collaborator Award honors individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers.