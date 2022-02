Andrea Bordeaux Exits ‘Run the World’ Starz Series Over Covid Vaccine Mandate

EXCLUSIVE: As Starz’s comedy series Run the World is preparing to start production on its second season, it will be without one of its stars, Andrea Bordeaux. Run the World studio Lionsgate Television confirmed to Deadline that Bordeaux is not returning for Season 2.

According to sources, Bordeaux’s departure stems from the new Covid protocols on the show. Lionsgate requires casts as well as crews working in Zone A on their productions to be fully vaccinated.

I hear Lionsgate Television had conversations with Bordeaux about her concerns over the vaccine mandate and reasonable ways to accomodate them. Ultimately, the two sides could not find a workable solution, and Bordeaux opted to leave the series. The actor declined comment; she is expected to publicly address her decision in a statement at her own time.

Bordeaux’s role will not be recast. It is unclear whether the series will introduce a new character to fill the void left by her departure as one of Run the World‘s four leads.

The Covid safety protocols agreed upon by the Hollywood studios and unions give producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A (which includes the actors and those who directly interact with them) on a production-by-production basis”. More and more series have implemented the requirement, with some studios, like Disney TV Studios, Netflix and Lionsgate TV, making it mandatory on their U.S. productions.

This has led to a handful of cast member departures, including 9-1-1’s Rockmond Dunbar’s recent exit from the Fox/20th TV hit drama series.

Created, written and executive produced by Leigh Davenport, Run the World follows a group of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women – fiercely loyal best friends – who live, work and play in Harlem.

Bordeaux starred in Season 1 alongside fellow co-leads Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid as well as Stephen Bishop and Tosin Morohunfola. Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker and Tonya Pinkins recurred. The upcoming second season of Run the World, which films in New York, has a new showrunner, Rachelle Williams who executive produces alongside Davenport as well as Season 1 showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser.

Bordeaux is known for her recurring role as Harley Hidoko on NCIS: Los Angeles. She also did an arc on TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles.