‘Sex And The City’ Author Candace Bushnell Signs With Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Manager and Oscar-winning producer Michael Sugar’s Sugar 23 has inked Sex and the City bestselling author Candace Bushnell.

Bushnell is fresh off the successful run of her new one-woman show, Is There Still Sex in the City? which she wrote and performs in. The show, a New York Times critics’ pick, begins a tour this October.

As an international best-selling author, Bushnell’s novels also include Is There Still Sex in the City?, Killing Monica, One Fifth Avenue, Lipstick Jungle, Trading Up, Four Blondes, The Rules for Being a Girl, Summer in the City and The Carrie Diaries. She retains the film/tv rights to many of her best-selling books.

Sex and the City, published in 1996, spawned an HBO 7x Emmy winning series and two tentpole movies which drew women around the world en-masse, grossing close to $710M WW. Lipstick Jungle became a popular television series on NBC, as did The Carrie Diaries on the CW. Recently, HBO Max had the Sex and the City spinoff series, And Just Like That….

“I’m excited to be working with Michael and the team at Sugar23 to expand my creative footprint in television, scripted and unscripted, talent, writing, and exploring my full potential as an artist,” said Bushnell.

“Candace is a singular talent, who has been shaping pop culture for decades on the page, on screen and on stage,” said Sugar, “Exploring the next chapter with a true multi-hyphenate like Candace is why we do what we do.”

Bushnell continues to also be represented by publishing agent Heather Schroder at Compass Literary and ICM.