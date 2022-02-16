‘And Just Like That…’: Casey Bloys Says “I Think There Will Be” A Season 2, Addresses Chris Noth & Kim Cattrall Issues

The chances of a second season of Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… are looking good.

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline that he thinks there will be a second season of the spinoff but noted that it’s in large part down to Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker.

“It’s really Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica [Parker] talking to figure out if there’s a story they’re excited by,” he said. “I think there will be, but they’re talking and making sure they want to jump in. It’s a big commitment, and they’ll come to us and let us know what they’re thinking but I’m feeling good about it.”

Bloys’ comments echo those of Patrick King, who told Deadline earlier this month that “it’s a very alive franchise”.

The series sees Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprise their roles of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda respectively, now in their 50s. It performed well for HBO Max – becoming its most viewed series premiere of a new original on the service and ranking in its top ten across all movie and series debuts, with Bloys saying that it did “really, really well”.

A potential second season, wouldn’t however, feature Chris Noth’s Mr. Big, who died in the first season, and was cut from the finale as a result of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

“They were in the middle of editing when all of that came out,” said Bloys. “The important thing is it wasn’t necessary to have him in that scene, as you’ve now seen the finale, it didn’t make or break the show by any means. I think that was an easy decision because… obviously his character’s dead and we’re not having any more flashbacks to him. So that doesn’t affect a decision on season two.”

The chances of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, returning if it is renewed for season two are also slim. The character moved to London.

“I don’t think [she’d return],” he added. “I think they handled it really sensitively and really well. I don’t expect to have those conversations.”