Amy Schumer’s Hulu Series ‘Life & Beth’ Gets Premiere Date & First-Look Photos

Hulu has unveiled first-look photos from the new comedy series Life & Beth, written, directed, executive produced by and starring Amy Schumer, announcing that all 10 episodes in its first season will debut exclusively on the streamer on March 18.

Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. But when a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past, her life changes forever.

Through flashbacks to her teen self (portrayed by Violet Young), Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey toward building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

Life & Beth also stars Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker. Endeavor Content produced the series and is handling sales internationally. Schumer exec produced alongside Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.

Check out the first stills from the series below.

Scott McDermott/Hulu

Scott McDermott/Hulu

Jeong Park/Hulu

Marcus Price/Hulu