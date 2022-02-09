America Ferrera Joins Margot Robbie In ‘Barbie’ Movie From Warner Bros, Mattel And LuckyChap

EXCLUSIVE: America Ferrera is set to co-star opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Warner Bros’ Barbie, the studio’s movie centered on the classic doll line. Greta Gerwig is directing the pic, with Robbie playing the titular role and Gosling playing Ken. No word yet on who Ferrera will play.

Gerwig also co-wrote script with Noah Baumbach.

Plot details are unknown, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story. Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Ferrera is set to make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Erika Sánchez’s bestselling novel I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, with Sánchez to serve as a co-producer on the film. She also has the anticipated Apple TV+ limited series We Crashed, which bows in March and also stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Ferrera, who executive produced and directed episodes for Seasons 1 & 2 of Netflix’s Gentefied, is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.