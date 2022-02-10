BBC America Boards Nicôle Lecky UK Drama ‘Mood’ & Sundance Now Picks Up ‘Showtrial’ & ‘The Suspect’

Nicôle Lecky’s BBC Three drama Mood is heading to the U.S. after BBC America boarded the series, while Sundance Now and Acorn TV have acquired British dramas Showtrial, The Suspect and Anne.

Showtrial, The Suspect and Anne, all of which come from ITV Studios-backed Line of Duty producer World Productions and were commissioned for BBC One (Showtrial) and ITV respectively, will be handed their U.S. premiere later this year following the deal struck with ITV Studios, and Sundance Now will also be home to The Suspect in Canada. The series will air on Sundance Now, AMC+ and Acorn TV.

Five-part thriller The Suspect, which is adapted from a Michael Robotham novel and hasn’t aired in the UK yet, features Poldark’s Aidan Turner as a Clinical Psychologist investigating the death of a young woman, while Showtrial premiered last year on BBC One and followed a high-profile murder case. Anne stars Maxine Peake as campaigner Anne Williams, whose son died in the tragic Hillsborough disaster.

“We’re delighted to grow our relationship with ITV Studios with these sought-after titles packed with riveting storylines,” said Sundance Now, VP Programming, Shannon Cooper.

Rob Kaplan, Senior Vice President Sales, US & Global Accounts, ITV Studios, added: “We are delighted to announce this content deal with our partners at Sundance Now and Acorn TV, which follows hot-on-the-heels of AMC+ becoming the home of forthcoming spy thriller The Ipcress File.”

Meanwhile, AMC Networks-owned BBC America is to co-produce Mood from rising star Nicôle Lecky, which will soon launch on BBC Three in the UK. The show will premiere on BBC America in the U.S., as well as via AMC+ in the U.S., Canada and Australia this fall.

Based on her play Superhoe, Lecky’s comedy/drama follows Sasha, an aspiring recording artist who spends her days smoking weed in her bedroom and stalking her ex-boyfriend. Jessica Hynes also stars.

Blake Callaway, General Manager of BBC America said, “We are excited to break new ground again. Mood is a bold story featuring ambition, attitude, dark humor and a killer soundtrack. Nicôle Lecky is a singular talent that will sit alongside the other breakout women led shows that have defined success on BBC America. Sasha is the ideal addition to a slate that has included the first female Doctor Who, Villanelle, Eve and the clones of Orphan Black.”