AMC Networks’ DEI Chief Aisha Thomas-Petit Adds HR Role As Longtime Exec Jennifer Caserta Departs Company

AMC Networks has elevated its first head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Aisha Thomas-Petit, to the role of Chief People and Diversity Officer. She succeeds Jennifer Caserta, the longtime IFC executive who segued to AMC’s HR chief in 2018 and is departing after 20 years at the company.

Caserta joined AMC in 2004 and spent 14 years with IFC network, including as president and GM, helping grow the niche, independent film network into an ad-supported destination for edgy comedy (tagline “Always On. Slightly Off”) with shows including Portlandia, Brockmire and Documentary Now!.

As HR chief, Caserta, she played a key role as an advisor and partner to the CEO and leadership team.

AMC is “hugely grateful’ for Caserta’s leadership as she moves forward into a new chapter, said interim CEO Matt Blank.

Thomas-Petit will now oversee global talent acquisition, leadership development and compensation and benefits in addition to DEI, continuing to report to Blank. She joined AMC in late 2020 from giant ADP, where she was Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Corporate Social Responsibility Officer. She previously led global HR for Barclays Capital and she was a VP, HR, for JP Morgan Chase.

“Joining our people and culture practices with DEI, and with Aisha at the helm, will allow the company to bring a focused, unified approach to these two critical parts of our business,” said Blank. “I look forward to Aisha bringing her deep background in each of these areas to foster a culture that attracts and retains the industry’s best leaders and storytellers as we continue to transform our company and build our streaming future.”

Thomas-Petit called her combined mandate “a powerful opportunity to accelerate our ability to grow our business and remain competitive. I look forward to impacting the company culture on a broader scale through our employees and work environment, in addition to continuing to impact who and what appears on our screens.”

As DEI head, ThomasPetit established three areas of focus centered on talent and workplace culture, content and programming, and building a socially responsible, inclusive brand. AMC launched an internal mentorship program and partnered with Mentorship Matters to match underrepresented writers with industry leaders, expanded employee resource groups and partnered with Endeavor Content and Color of Change on diverse representation on sets.