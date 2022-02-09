AMC Entertainment Hires Former Frito-Lay Exec To New Role Of VP Growth Strategy, Starting With Popcorn

AMC Entertainment has hired former Frito-Lay, Pepsico and Hostess Brands executive Ellen Copaken to the new position of Vice President, Growth Strategy to lead recently announced initiatives like entering the retail popcorn industry.

She starts Feb. 18, reporting to Mark Pearson, AMC”s chief strategy officer

Copaken will head implementation of growth ideas “to broaden and transform AMC.”

“I have been vocal about our intention to innovate, grow and transform AMC’s business, with our planned venture into the multi-billion dollar popcorn industry being a significant example of our doing so,” said CEO Adam Aron, calling Copaken “an extremely important hire for us.”

“Her executive ability combined with her significant grocery experience will be a vital asset to AMC as we explore and deliver on current and future opportunities, starting with our new popcorn initiative.”

Copaken has most recently been a partner at consulting firm Sterling Rice Group, leading client relationships and growth strategy in foodservice, retail, consumer package goods and hospitality. Previously, she worked in leadership roles for Frito-Lay, PepsiCo and Hostess Brands in general management, innovation and brand management, launching dozens of new food and beverage products in grocery, retail and restaurant/foodservice.

AMC announced last fall that it would begin selling its popular AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn through four new platforms in 2022 including mall retail kiosks, home delivery, to-go packages at theaters and ready-to-pop microwaveable packages in supermarkets and convenience stores.