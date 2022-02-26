Amber Ruffin Returns From Hiatus To Celebrate Black History Month

Black History Month is nearly over but Amber Ruffin is celebrating after returning from hiatus.

The Amber Ruffin Show returned to Peacock for the first time since December as the weekly late-night comedy variety show is in its second season.

“Tonight is a very special show for two reasons; it’s our first show of 2022, we’ve been on hiatus since December and we’re so glad to be back and number two it’s Black History Month,” Ruffin said.

Ruffin opened the show joking that her full studio audience, in the show’s Studio 8G home, were fully vaccinated, wearing masks and “proficient in the cha-cha-slide”.

She said that the three days left in February were “plenty of time to celebrate” Black History Month and that she had 25 days to make up for.

Segments included a A-Z of White Privilege, which feature Ruffin’s take on topics such as code-switching, dolls and gerrymandering, and Black History, Baby, which celebrated the likes of Vonetta Flowers, the first Black athlete from any country to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, and Zaila Avant-garde, the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“Black History Month is a time to celebrate heroes who fought hard for civil rights. A lot of them are dead and their stories are sad. But I’d like to take a minute to remember someone who is very much alive, Zaila Avant-garde, the first African American to win the Scripps Spelling Bee. I just want to take a minute out of our show to say that she is amazing,” Ruffin said.

As you’d expect from Ruffin, she ended with a song and dance performance and a lullaby as well as a brief appearance from Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks.

The series, which launched in September 2020 is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions with Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker as executive producers.