Amazon Prime Video Signs Multimillion Pound Shepperton Studios Deal

Amazon Prime Video has signed a multimillion pound deal with Pinewood’s Shepperton Studios to take facilities for the next decade, and will therefore be producing projects next door to Netflix.

The deal includes around 450,000 square feet of space including nine sound stages, workshops and office accommodation, forming part of a wider expansion at Shepperton that will deliver around 1.2M square feet of new space for the Surrey studio, which has been home to hits from Alien to Mary Poppins Returns. Netflix is in the process of doubling its own Shepperton space, from where it has made the likes of Enola Holmes and The Old Guard.

The move comes as Amazon gets set to launch a record number of UK originals over the next two years, including Hartswood Films’ The Devil’s Hour, grime/drill music drama Jungle and Martin Compston-starring The Rig.

Separately, Good Omens and Anansi Boys film in Scotland and production of the second series of the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings remake will take place at Bray Studios, Berkshire.

“Shepperton has long been synonymous with top-tier television and movies and we’re proud that it will be home to many Prime Video original productions in the years to come,” said Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke, while Head of UK Originals Dan Grabiner said the move will “support and develop a diverse pipeline of talent.”

Coming off the back of a year in which a record-breaking near-£6BN ($8BN) was spent on UK film and high-end TV productions, senior UK government figures also celebrated the move, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak stating it will “drive growth and create jobs with thousands of opportunities for the producers, actors and directors of tomorrow.”

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries added: “This multimillion-pound investment by Prime Video is a huge vote of confidence in the strength of our infrastructure and workforce and I hope encourages other firms to follow.”