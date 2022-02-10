Amazon Prime, Banijay & Others Boarded For UK Apprentice Scheme; Viaplay Sets Mikael Håfström Feature – Global Briefs

Amazon Prime, Banijay & Others Boarded For UK Apprentice Scheme

UK training body ScreenSkills is partnering with Amazon Prime Video, Banijay UK and a host of other big players to manage 40 apprentices, funded by an injection of government investment. Lime Pictures, Sky and APX Content Ventures are also part of the scheme, which is one of 15 being funded by £5m worth of UK government money. Helped by ScreenSkills, the partners will take on Production Assistants, Production Accountants, Production Co-ordinators and Production Managers, roles in short supply due to a skills crisis that has hit the UK film and high-end TV industry in recent months as a multitude of high-end shows have entered production. The news comes a day after Amazon revealed it will be taking studio space at Pinewood’s Shepperton Studios in a multimillion pound 10-year deal. The first wave of apprentices will start in May and the second in September. “This country has a rich history of being a creative leader on the world stage, exporting talent and high-quality programming across the globe – and it is right that apprentices should lead the charge,” said UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Viaplay Sets Mikael Håfström Feature

Evil creator Mikael Håfström is producing the latest original film for NENT streamer Viaplay, a historical feature dramatizing the massacre of 100 Stockholm nobles and civilians in the 16th century. Stockholm Bloodbath follows Anne and her foster sister Freja as they seek revenge on the men who murdered their family at Anne’s wedding. Håfström is currently directing Hollywood sci-fi thriller Slingshot starring Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne and previous credits include Oscar-nominated Evil and Stephen King adaptation 1408. Viaplay has committed to two original English language films per yeaar and grew its subs base by 33% to 1M in 2021, according to financial results earlier this week. Stockholm Bloodbath is written by Erlend Loe (Quick) and co-written by Nora Landsrød. Helena Danielsson (Hilma) produces for Viaplay Studios. The film is co-produced by Lone Korslund for Nordisk Film.