Amanda Seyfried To Star Opposite Tom Holland In Apple Anthology Series ‘The Crowded Room’

Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried is set as the female lead opposite Tom Holland in The Crowded Room, Apple’s seasonal anthology series from A Beautiful Mind‘s Akiva Goldsman and New Regency.

Kornel Mundruczo, who directed the Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf feature Pieces of a Woman, has been tapped to direct and executive produce the first season.

Written and executive produced by Oscar winner Goldsman, The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness. The 10-episode first season is based in part on Goldsman’s own life, and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Seyfried will play Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career. She cannot help but put her patients first, all the while trying to balance her life as a single mother.

Holland, who also executive produces alongside Goldman, stars in the lead role of Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by alongside Suzanne Heathcoate, Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

Seyfried most recently received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Mank. She’ll next be seen starring as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s limited series The Dropout. Her other credits include Mama Mia, Les Miserables and Dear John.

Seyfried is repped by Innovative and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.