Amanda Bynes Reportedly Files To End 8-Year Conservatorship Which Gives Her Mother Control Of Actress’ Life & Estate

On the heels of Britney Spears’ successful battle to end the conservatorship that allowed her father to control her money and her life, another former child star, Amanda Bynes, is looking to do the same.

According to multiple reports Bynes, now 35, filed a petition today at a Ventura County court to regain her independence. A hearing is set for March 22.

The Easy A actress’ mother, Lynn, was granted conservatorship over her then 27-year-old daughter after the former Amanda Show star had several run-ins with the law, lit a driveway on fire in the suburban neighborhood where she grew up and was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. The actress, who got her first Nickelodeon show at age 10, later said she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In the years since, Bynes has sought treatment for addiction and achieved at least one long period of sobriety.

“She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” the actress’ lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told People today.

An attorney for Bynes’ parents told NBC News that they support their daughter’s decision.

“The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” said attorney Tamar Arminak. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. They 100-percent support her decision to end the conservatorship.”

Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael, whom she met in treatment, on Valentine’s Day 2020.