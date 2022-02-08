You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Almost Paradise’ Renewed For Season 2 By IMDb TV

Christian Kane in Almost Paradise. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, has renewed drama series Almost Paradise for a second season.

Created by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen, the drama follows Alex Walker (Christian Kane), a former U.S. DEA agent who, after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, is forced into early retirement and relocates to a small tropical island in the Philippines.

Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, Walker now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel. While he manages to transition from top DEA agent to laid-back islander, the luxury resort has attracted the rich, powerful—and sometimes criminal—elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex. Despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle) and Ernesto Alamares (Arthur Acuña), or running into people from his old life. And the problem is, he likes it.

Devlin and Rosen, who also serve as co-showrunners, executive produce with Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson.

Season one of Almost Paradise is currently streaming on demand on IMDb TV in the U.S.

