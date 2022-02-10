AllBlk Greenlights Anthology Series ‘Snap’ From Eric Benet And Devin Hampton

AllBlk has greenlit the new anthology series Snap co-created by Eric Benet and Devin Hampton.

Production on the six-episode project— described as in the vein of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone—is set to begin in mid-March with Benet portraying one of the leads. It’s slated to premiere in December.

Snap follows a perfectly imperfect god named A.O. who serves as the “moral compass” for the protagonist of each episode. When A.O. comes across a protagonist facing an unexpected scenario, he/she/they challenge(s) them to see themselves from the outside looking in…which in a “snap” will change the beliefs they’ve held onto for most of their lives.

“A truly original series that we haven’t really seen before is a perfect addition to our programming slate as we continue to expand and diversify our content offering at AllBlk,” said Brett Dismuke, General Manager of AllBlk & WE tv. “The psychological thriller is a genre we’ve found to be very popular with our subscribers, and Snap brings a new spin to the genre we believe will spark important conversations about issues we often hear of or come across in everyday life. How would we handle these issues if we could see them from a different point of view? That is the question Snap will seek to answer for our viewers.”

Added Benet and Hampton in a joint statement, “We are excited to bring Snap to the ALLBLK platform! This project has been a labor of love from us and our production team. We believe this series will touch millions as it pertains to current subject matters that we hope will create a dialogue of change. We are grateful to Brett Dismuke and his team for trusting our vision and creativity.”

Hampton will serve as showrunner, director, and executive producer alongside Benet with Ramon Villa and Lawrence Mestel serving as executive producers for Primary Wave, and Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love serving as executive producers for ALLBLK. Angela White will serve as co-executive producer.

The series will be produced by Sean Mik’ael Butler and Patrick Strøm in association with Cultivate Entertainment.