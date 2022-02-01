‘All The Queen’s Men’ Renewed For Season 2 By BET+

The Queen will be back. BET+ has announced a Season 2 renewal for Tyler Perry Studios’ male exotic dancer drama series All the Queen’s Men. Production is underway on the series based on Christian Keyes’ book Ladies Night for premiere this year.

All the Queen’s Men revolves around the life of Marilyn “Madam” DeVille” (Eva Marcille). In Season 1, viewers witnessed Madam’s swagger as a fierce businesswoman who rules all in the lucrative male exotic nightclub industry. She is surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that Madam and her empire are successful. As her journey continues, she is hellbent on expanding her Queendom. However, she soon discovers that more money and more power mean more problems. Season 2 will pick up to see her navigate this sexy yet dangerous world if she wants to stay alive and ahead of the game.

Returning series regulars include Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, Racquel Palmer, Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire, Keith “Fatal Attraction” Swift, Dion Rome and Jeremy “Masterpiece” Williams. Keyes will also reprise his role as The Concierge, and recurring cast member Carter the Body also returns.

All the Queen’s Men Season 2 is executive produced by Tyler Perry and Christian Keyes. Elon D. Johnson serves as co-executive producer, and Angi Bones, Mark Swinton, Will Areu and Tony L. Strickland are producers.

Season 1 is streaming exclusively on BET+.

