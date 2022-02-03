‘All The Light We Cannot See’: Louis Hofmann To Star, Two More Cast In Netflix Series Adaptation

Louis Hofmann (Dark, Land of Mine) is set as the male lead opposite Aria Mia Loberti in Netflix’s All The Light We Cannot See, a four-part limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight. Also cast in the series Lars Eidinger (White Noise, Irma Vep) and newcomer Nell Sutton.

Loberti, who is blind, plays Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner (Hofmann), a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France.

Hofmann’s Werner is a quietly pensive, handsome young German soldier who gets swept up in the brutality of war. Soulful, poetic and honorable with leading man looks, he has a strong moral compass in a complicated world.

Eidinger plays Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel, a cruel, terminally ill Nazi officer who spends his final days ruthlessly hunting down a prized, legendary diamond believed to give its owner eternal life.

Sutton is legally blind and will make her acting debut as Young Marie-Laure, the younger version of the blind girl, played by Loberti, at the heart of the story. She is thoughtful, curious, intelligent and courageous.

In addition to Loberti, Hofmann, Eidinger and Sutton join previously announced cast members Mark Ruffalo (Daniel LeBLanc) and Hugh Laurie (Etienne LeBLanc).



Stranger Things producer Levy has been developing the project for a couple of years through his company 21 Laps Entertainment at Netflix, where he has an overall deal. Peaky Blinders creator Knight is writing the adaptation, and Levy is directing all four episodes.



All the Light We Cannot See was published in 2014 and received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015 and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction the same year. The book has spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America across print, e-book and audio formats and another 9.5 million copies worldwide.

Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment will serve as executive producers on the series. 21 Laps is the production company behind Stranger Things and film Arrival, along with Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, and the recently released movie Free Guy. Knight will also serve as an Executive Producer. Joe Strechay (See) will serve as Associate Producer, Blindness and Accessibility Consultant.

Hofmann is best known internationally for his role in the Netflix series Dark. He was also the young lead in the film Land of Mine directed by Martin Zandvliet, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2017. His upcoming projects include the film The Forger (Der Passfälscher), which will premiere at the Berlinale and the BBC miniseries Life After Life opposite Thomasin McKenzie.

Eidinger has been an ensemble member at the Berliner Schaubühne since 1999, where he is known for his portrayals of Hamlet and Richard III. His most recent work includes Noam Baumbach-directed White Germ with Greta Gerwig, the HBO-series Irma Vep with Alicia Vikander and Faking Hitler for German streaming service RTL+.

Sutton, who is making her acting debut, is an advocate for young people in the UK with vision impairment working with the Childrens Service there for several years.