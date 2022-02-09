‘All Rise’: Marg Helgenberger Will Return For Season 3 On OWN

Marg Helgenberger will reprise the role of Supervising Judge Lisa Benner in OWN’s All Rise for Season 3. The network revealed the new season will premiere in June and will pick up 6 months after the events of the Season 2 finale.

The first two seasons ran on CBS before it was canceled last May. OWN announced it had picked up the series in September.

All Rise Season 3: Simone Missick Michael Yarish/WB

“Marg is definitely part of our show, she’s in the first episode. I’m very excited,” series executive producer and showrunner Dee Harris Lawrence said during the show’s CTAM panel on Wednesday.

New additions also include two new recurring cast members including Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the Right Thing, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) portraying Judge Marshall Thomas and Christian Keyes (All the Queen’s Men, The Boys), who will play Robin (previously played by Todd Wiliams), Lola Carmichael’s husband who has stepped away from the FBI to become a full-time dad.

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, police, and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Season three is all about new beginnings, picking up the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael (series star and executive producer Simone Missick) awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice.

Ensemble cast members returning for the new season include Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, a long-time friend of Lola’s; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as former court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as private defense attorney Amy Quinn.

Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Emmy winner Paul McCrane as Judge Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer. Marg Helgenberger also returns in a recurring role as Supervising Judge Lisa Benner, who shakes up the courthouse with news of a new judge joining the ranks.