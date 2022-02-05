‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Hits No. 1 On Netflix In New Milestone For Korean Series

Four months ago, Squid Game climbed to No. 1 on Netflix’s U.S. daily Top 10 list en route to becoming the streamer’s most watched original series ever. Now another Korean drama, All of Us Are Dead, has accomplished the feat.

This makes Korea the first country to place multiple non-English language series atop Netflix’s U.S. daily Top 10, cementing its status as the hottest supplier of local content.

Zombie YA series All of Us Are Dead, which rose to No. 1 in its seventh day of release vs. Day 4 for Squid Game, clearly rode on the latter’s coattails, benefitting from the skyrocketing interest in Korean dramas in the wake of Squid Game‘s phenomenal success.

But the one-two punch of Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead did not come out of nowhere. There had been a rapid build-up of interest in K-dramas on Netflix, with U.S. viewership jumping over 200% between 2019 and 2021.

The 12-episode All of Us Are Dead, which premiered January 28, follows a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.

Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su are creators and directors; Lee JQ is showrunner, and Chun Sung-il is writer. The cast includes Park Ji-hu (Nam On-jo), Yoon Chan-young, (Lee Cheong-san), Cho Yi-hyun (Choi Nam-ra), Lomon (Lee Su-hyeok), Yoo In-soo (Yoon Gwi-nam), Lim Jae-hyeok (Yang Dae-su), and Lee You-mi (Lee Na-yeon).