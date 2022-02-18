‘All American’: Christian James Joins CW Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Christian James (Cerebrum) is set for a key recurring role opposite Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan and Michael Evans Behling in CW’s All American.

James will play Wade Waters, full of East Coast privilege, Wade Waters is the arrogant but talented quarterback for GAU (Golden Angeles University). He enjoys his position of power over the freshmen and makes a point to haze them by putting them in uncomfortable situations and using team status to pressure the new guys into questionable choices.

In Season 4, Spencer (Ezra) is back for his senior year at South Crenshaw High with Billy Baker (Tyler Diggs) by his side as the new head coach. With South Crenshaw High saved, and the controversial State Championship behind him, Spencer has his eyes set on the All American game and his future with the NFL, which starts with Toledo State. But first, the Beverly and South Crenshaw students have to navigate the tumultuous last half of senior year, including an epic unexpected prom, two graduations and all the complications that come with the growing pains of leaving high school behind and catapulting into adulthood.

All American stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Monet Mazur Laura Baker, Michael Evans Behling Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James and Chelsea Tavares as Patience.

Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios produce in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris.

James was the male lead in the Lionsgate/CBS Films feature Hell Fest. Other film credits include True To The Game 2 and A24’s Hot Summer Nights. He’s guest starred on Nashville and Born Again Virgin and most recently played a lead role in the 2021 indie sci-fi-thriller Cerebrum. James is repped by Pantheon and Stride Management.