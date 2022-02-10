Alison Pill To Star In Scripted Podcast ‘The Doctor Is In’ From Powderkeg For Echoverse

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Pill is getting into the scripted podcast universe.

The Star Trek: Picard and Devs star is to star in and produce supernatural audio drama The Doctor Is In.

The series was created and written by Cassie Keet and is produced by Paul Feig and Laura Fischer’s Powderkeg Media for podcast studio Echoverse.

The Doctor Is In is a darkly comedic supernatural drama that features medical student-turned-veterinarian Dr. Kate Spencer, voiced by Pill, who works the graveyard shift at an animal hospital in Chicago. When her late-night patients begin to shift from household pets to more exotic creatures like werewolves and vampires, Kate suddenly finds herself in the middle of a brewing underground war.

Greg Lubin and Kesila Childers will produce on behalf of Powderkeg Media.

Powderkeg Media is behind podcast Close To Death with UCP Audio and is in development with a project at Spotify. It also produced pop punk series Everything’s Fine, exec produced by Pete Wentz, for Snapchat.

The Doctor Is In is the latest audio series from Echoverse, which was launched in 2020 by Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries, the production and consulting company behind such unscripted series as Battlebots, Hyperdrive and Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, and is run by former Syfy executive Mark Stern.

Deadline revealed last month that Minnie Driver is starring in Echoverse’s supernatural series The Lesser Dead.

“The minute we read Cassie’s pilot script, we connected with her smart and irreverent main character. We’re excited to be able to showcase new voices like Cassie’s and to be partnering with Powderkeg and Alison Pill on this unique and unconventional approach to the traditional vampires-vs-werewolves story,” said President of Echoverse Mark Stern.

“Laura, Kesila, Greg and I are thrilled to bring this unique and fun series to life with our friends at Echoverse,” added Feig. “Telling a story like Cassie’s in podcast form allows us unlimited creativity to explore and expand the boundaries of horror and fantasy, and we can’t imagine a more perfect person to front it all than Alison. We’re counting the days until the next full moon.”