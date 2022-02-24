‘ALF’ Distribution Rights Are Acquired By Shout! Factory, Which Plans New Wave Of “Pop Culture Content” Tied To 1980s Sitcom

EXCLUSIVE: Distribution rights to ALF, the puppet-fronted sitcom that ran on NBC from 1986 to 1990 and spawned an animated series and a cult following, have been acquired by Shout! Factory.

The company, in partnership with Alien Productions, plan to bring Alf titles to digital entertainment platforms in the U.S. Lionsgate, which previously had rights, had brokered a deal for the sitcom to stream on Fox’s ad-supported service Tubi but that agreement ended last fall.

The deal was announced by Shout! founders and CEOs Bob Emmer and Garson Foos; Alien Productions partners Paul Fusco and Brian Patchett. Gene Pao and Jeffrey Peisch, Shout’s EVP of strategy and digital and SVP of programming and new business development, respectively, also took part in the deal.

ALF, per the official logline, centers on Gordon Shumway, a furry, wise-cracking alien from the planet Melmac who crash lands into the garage of the Tanner family. The Tanners offer him a home and give him the nickname ALF, short for “Alien Life Form.” The show was created by Tom Patchett, whose credits include The Carol Burnett Show) and Paul Fusco, who was also the puppeteer for ALF.

The multi-year teaming provides Shout! Factory and its multi-platform streaming service, Shout! Factory TV, with exclusive U.S. rights spanning digital, broadcast and home entertainment packaged media. Included are the 102 episodes of the live-action series, plus 26 episodes of ALF: The Animated Series, 21 episodes of the animated ALF Tales, plus TV movie Project: ALF. The library rights include home entertainment and digital distribution in North America.

The companies plan to develop new ALF-related content and launch digital media initiatives and domestic syndication in streaming, electronic sell-through and video on demand.

Shout! Factory will leverage what it calls “unparalleled access” to archived content and the original broadcast masters from Alien Productions in mounting an “aggressive rollout” of pop-culture content related to ALF later this year.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Shout! Factory will be marketing and distributing ALF and working with the series’ creators, Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett,” Peisch said. “ALF was an instant classic when it debuted on network television over 30 years ago, and the series stands the test of time and appeals to multiple generations.”

Pao said the business plan will reflect Shout’s experience working with properties like Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Johnny Carson Show, and The Carol Burnett Show. “This will not only give existing fans an opportunity to reengage with the show, but also appeal to new viewers who missed the show’s initial run on broadcast television,” he said.

Patchett and Fusco called Shout! Factory “the home-away-from-Melmac that ALF has been looking for. We’re looking forward to bringing you ALF in a totally new way — with new content, unseen art, and restored footage not seen in 30 years. This is the moment ALF fans have been waiting for.”

The deal was negotiated by Steven Katz, VP of Business Affairs for Shout! Factory, and Matthew V. Feil of Rowan | Maron | Feil on behalf of Alien Productions.