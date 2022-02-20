‘The White Lotus’ Star Alexandra Daddario Has Colorado Man Carrying Gun Arrested Outside Her Hollywood Home

A 911 call for help from the home of HBO’s The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario resulted in the arrest of a Colorado man carrying a handgun.

The Saturday incident involved the arrest of David Adam Cako, 24, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after a handgun was found in his vehicle, police said.

LAPD reports that they received a 911 call around 11 AM from a home in the middle of Hollywood, which has been identified in varous reports as Daddario’s home. Reports indicate the man refused to leave the scene and yelled something about Daddario, but police would not confirm that. There was no information on whether Daddario made the call for help or if she was at home at the time.

Cako has a bail of $35,000 in the incident. .

In The White Lotus, privileged tourists staying at a luxury resort in Hawaii include Daddario as honeymooner Rachel Patton. Her resume includes starring in the 2017 film adaptation of Baywatch, as well as roles in Texas Chainsaw, San Andreas and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief..