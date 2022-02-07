Alex Wagner Joins MSNBC As Senior Political Analyst And Guest Anchor

Alex Wagner is returning to MSNBC, where she will serve as senior political analyst and guest anchor.

Her first appearance under her new gig was on Deadline: White House on Monday.

Wagner anchored Now with Alex Wagner as part of MSNBC’s daytime lineup from 2011 to 2015. She is currently a co-host on Showtime’s The Circus and a contributing writer at The Atlantic.

Wagner also was a special correspondent for CBS News and co-host of CBS This Morning: Saturday. She also was a reporter with the Huffington Post and served as White House correspondent for Politics Daily, a venture from AOL. She also had been executive director of the non profit Not On Our Watch.

Wagner also is the author of Futureface: A Family Mystery, An Epic Quest and the Secret to Belonging.

Last week, Matthew Dowd debuted as an MSNBC contributor. The network also hired Symone Sanders as a host on weekends and for The Choice from MSNBC streaming service. Sanders was senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.