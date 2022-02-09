Alex Brightman Will Return To Haunt Broadway’s ‘Beetlejuice’ This Spring

Apparently fans have been saying his name three times: Alex Brightman will return as Broadway’s favorite ghost when Beetlejuice resumes performances this spring.

As previously announced, the musical, directed by Alex Timbers and adapted from the 1988 Tim Burton film, will resume performances on April 8, this time around at the Marquis Theatre. (Prior to the Covid pandemic shutdown, the musical’s home was the Winter Garden Theatre, currently housing The Music Man.)

Additional cast will be announced shortly. (If a tweeted Quija board can be trusted, the rest of the cast will be unveiled tomorrow – see the tweet below).

Brightman Courtesy Production

Brightman’s return is yet another chapter in the rather strange tale of Beetlejuice: The musical opened at the Winter Garden on Thursday, April 25, 2019, to mixed reviews and so-so business, but word-of-mouth built steadily to turn the show into one of Broadway’s most popular new musicals.

That fan base made its displeasure known on social media when any chance of a post-shutdown return to the Winter Garden were axed by The Music Man‘s announced arrival. A “Save Beetlejuice” Change.org petition would soon include more than 36,000 signatures.

Based on the film starring Michael Keaton in the title role, the musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an offbeat teenager whose life changes when her family moves into a home inhabited by a recently deceased couple and the green-tinted-haired demon Beetlejuice. The musical features an original score by Eddie Perfect, and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, with choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Brightman’s previous Broadway include School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, and Glory Days.