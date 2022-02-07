20th Television’s Albert Page Becomes President Of ‘Clickbait’ Producer Heyday Television U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: Former 20th Television drama exec Albert Page has become President of Clickbait and The Capture producer Heyday Television U.S.

Page is tasked with growing the Universal International Studios-backed indie’s scripted slate of high-end shows. Heyday EVP Jillian Share was previously heading up the U.S. operation before moving to eOne as Co-President of Film Production last summer.

Page has spent the last three years with 20th Television, overseeing a busy slate including Hulu double Washington Black and Love Victor, ABC’s Big Sky and R L Stine’s Just Beyond anthology series for Disney+. He also managed talent deals with the likes of Love Victor’s Elizabeth Berger and Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon Chu. Prior to this role, he helped develop Dave and The Outsider for Temple Hill Entertainment.

Heyday founder David Heyman said the indie is “building a very compelling slate with some of the best storytellers in the industry.”

“I am proud to have such an esteemed executive as Albert on board to help drive our business forward,” he added.

Page said: “I have long admired David’s unparalleled ability to tell elevated stories, with singular talent in front of and behind the camera, which delight large audiences around the globe, and I look forward to continuing that legacy in television.”

Heyday is currently adapting Liane Moriarty novel Apples Never Fall for TV and was behind Netflix’s Clickbait and BBC One’s The Capture, the latter of which is now airing on Peacock while a second series is being readied starring I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu.