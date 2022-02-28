Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas To Play Prince’s 1987 Concert Film ‘Sign O’ The Times’ In April

Alamo Drafthouse is partnering with distributor FilmRise to bring Prince’s concert film Sign O’ The Times back to the big screen for its 35th anniversary.

The new 4K presentation will run at 24 locations in New York, LA and nationwide starting April 1. (See trailer below.)

“Sign O’ The Times is, without a doubt, one of Prince’s greatest achievements as an artist,” says Alamo Drafthouse film programmer Jake Isgar. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of preserving and presenting his musical legacy.”

The film captures the late singer songwriter at the height of his most prolific period, following the platinum-selling double album of the same name.

The screening is part of Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse’s ‘Play It Loud’ limited series, running through March and into April with classic rock/pop performance films including Josie and the Pussycats, A Hard Day’s Night, and Led Zeppelin’s The Song Remains the Same.

Price died in 2016 at age 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park studio and home in Minnesota.

Sign o’ the Times, released in 1987, was Prince’s ninth studio album. Singles included Sign o’ the Times and If I Was Your Girlfriend. While not as commercially successful as 1984 blockbuster Puple Rain, it was considered by some his best. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2017.