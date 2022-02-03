Alamo Drafthouse To Add 7 Cinemas Nationwide Including New Kung Fu-Themed Staten Island Theater

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced a major expansion with seven new theaters including three new regions, Chicago, Birmingham, and St. Louis, and expansions in Washington, D.C. and New York City — with a kung fu-themed Staten island location opening this spring. The move also includes locations in Colorado and Texas.

The chain said the expansion “follows a record-breaking 2021 box office that brought the second-highest domestic opening of all time, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and which also saw massive Alamo Drafthouse results for films like Licorice Pizza, The French Dispatch, and The Green Knight.”

The new theaters will join nearly 40 other Alamo Drafthouse locations. The chain offers a mix of blockbusters, indies, documentaries, foreign language films, repertory classics and special events.

“We’re so thankful for the continued strength and recovery of the theater industry thanks to a packed slate of titles in 2022,” said CEO Shelli Taylor. “And we’re very eager to bring the unique Alamo Drafthouse experience to Chicago, St. Louis, Birmingham, and beyond.”

“Curating a diverse mix of films and showcasing independent artists has always been a passion of ours,” says Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman Tim League. “Expanding our reach into new cities allows us to celebrate these filmmakers with a wider audience.”

Each new location will feature state-of-the-art laser projection, immersive surround sound and luxury recliners in all auditoriums. The new theaters will also continue Alamo Drafthouse’s commitment to preserving 35mm film, with St. Louis and Staten Island confirmed to offer the celluloid projection.

LIST OF NEW LOCATIONS:

Alamo Drafthouse

Staten Island, NY: Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island. This kung-fu-themed theater will feature 9 screens, 893 fully-reclining seats, 35mm projection and a full menu and bar available for delivery to guests’ seats — a feature of the chain. Will also feature The Flying Guillotine lobby bar, a collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA (similar to The House of Wax and The Press Room bars at other NYC locations). It celebrates the history of martial arts films with memorabilia and an all-martial arts free-rental video store. Slated to open spring of 2022.

Chicago, IL: Alamo Drafthouse Wrigleyville. The 6-screen theater will be located in the Wrigleyville neighborhood, directly across the street from the Wrigley Field in the Addison And Clark development. For fall of 2022.

Arlington, VA: New 9-screen theater will be located in the Crystal City neighborhood of National Landing in Arlington, Virginia. Fall 2022.

St. Louis, MO: The Gateway City, a 10-screen theater located at the City Foundry STL development in St. Louis’ Midtown district. Fall 2022.

Glendale, CO: New 9-screen, Denver-area theater in the Glendale Entertainment District. End of 2023.

Grand Prairie, TX: Alamo Drafthouse Grand Prairie 10-screen theater. Early 2024.

Birmingham, AL: The 9-screen Alamo Drafthouse Birmingham broke ground at the historic Powell Avenue Steam Plant in the city’s Parkside District February 3. Spring 2024.