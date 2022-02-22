‘AGT: Extreme’ Snags First Post-Olympics Primetime Win; ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Wins Audience

Even with the 2022 Winter Olympics in the bag, NBC continues to dominate primetime.

Primetime returned to regularly scheduled programming on Monday, with the usual suspects back atop the ranks. The first post-Olympics night saw NBC win the highest demo rating with America’s Got Talent: Extreme. In early numbers, AGT: Extreme earned a 0.7 demo rating and 4.33 million viewers. The two hour episode went head-to-head with the latest episode of ABC’s The Bachelor (0.6, 3.32M), which was the second-highest rated television program on Monday and steady from the previous week.

Nabbing the night’s largest audience was 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.5, 4.94M) which was slightly down from the previous installment. The 8 p.m. hour also saw new episodes of The Neighborhood on CBS (0.5, 3.76M) and All American on The CW (0.2, 0.68M).

The following hour saw Fox’s The Cleaning Lady (0.4, 2.96M), stable in both demo rating and viewership, take the top spot. The latest Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (0.4, 2.36M) was also steady. The CW premiered its All American spinoff All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.47M).

At 10 p.m. bank heist drama starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe The Endgame premiered on NBC (0.4, 3.20M). ABC’s Promised Land (0.2, 1.58M) was stable.

Tuesday primetime will be an eventful the return of most scheduled programming, including This Is Us. Jeopardy! National College Championship and The Real Dirty Dancing will see finales.