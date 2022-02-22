Addison Rae Signs On To ‘Fashionista’ At Paramount Players

EXCLUSIVE: Addison Rae looks to have found her next big studio film as the rising star is set to headline Paramount Players’ Fashionista. Laura Terruso wrote the lasted script based off a draft by Amy Andelson & Emily Meyer. Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are producing on behalf of Ethea Entertainment. Ashley Brucks will oversee for the Studio.

Logline is being under wraps. While no director is attached at this time, the project is in active development with a decision on a director expected in the weeks to come.

Rae recently signed a massive multi-million dollar deal with Netflix that rivals any major A-lister’s overall pact at the streamer. Given her global influencer due to her massive TikTok following, which has more then 80 million followers, more and more companies see her as having an immediate impact on the projects they are developing at their companies.

That said, even with her deal at Netflix, Fashionista clearly shows the major studios are also very interested in getting into the Rae business. Insiders add that following the success of He’s All That, several studios were vying for Rae to lead their projects but Fashionista was exactly the type of movie she wanted to do next.

Rae is repped by WME, Ocean Avenue Entertainment and Nixon Peabody. Terruso is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Goodman Genow Schenkman.