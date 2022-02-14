Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus Head To ‘101 Places To Party Before You Die’ For truTV

Happy Endings star Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus, who starred in Netflix’s comedy feature Game Over, Man!, are hitting the road to the party.

The friends are fronting travel series 101 Places to Party Before You Die for truTV.

Based on the bestselling book 101 Places to Get F*cked Up Before You Die, the half-hour series will see the pair consume and devour local life in Maui, Moab, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland, Richmond, Atlanta and Denver.

The eight-part series sees them get a wife-sanctioned three-day weekend escape to venture across the U.S. to different destinations, many off the beaten path, to experience everything they have to offer.

The series comes from Warner Bros Unscripted Television and is produced by Shed Media in association with Clone Wolf, High and Mighty Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Artists First.

Michael Rucker is showrunner and exec produces alongside Pally, Gabrus, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Julie Golden, Greg Walter, Josh Lieberman, Tucker Voorhees and Brian Steinberg.